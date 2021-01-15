Upcoming Resident Evil multiplayer game: What is known so far

Capcom has teased an upcoming 'Resident Evil' multiplayer game. On Thursday (14.01.21), the studio invited fans to sign up for a closed beta test for an as-yet-unannounced title which will celebrate the horror franchise's 25th anniversary. The test will run on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, although users on next generation consoles will be able to access this via backwards compatibility. More details on the upcoming game will be shared during the special 'Resident Evil' showcase on January 21, but as it stands the only information available is that the it supports four to six players. The showcase will treat fans to a first look at gameplay for 'Resident Evil Village', as well as "lots more 'Resident Evil' news".

'Village' - which is a direct sequel to 'Resident Evil 7' is set to be released on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC at some point this year.

The official blurb from Capcom reads: "Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters travelled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker's plantation house behind them.

"Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan's world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris' shocking actions ... and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village.

"Unlike the cramped corridors of the Baker mansion in Resident Evil 7, the fear of dark corners has been replaced with the anxiety of the unknown as Ethan searches for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming