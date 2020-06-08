Valorant Launch Showdown -- NA: Team Brax wins Twitch Rivals

Team Brax outlasted Team Myth 2-1 to win the $42,000 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - North America event Sunday, emerging as the only team to go undefeated through the two-day tournament.

After Brax won on Bind 13-7, Myth won 13-6 on Haven to force the deciding map. After taking a 6-5 at the half on Bind, Brax held on to win 13-10 and take the match.

The tournament is part of a $200,000 Twitch Rivals event to help publicize Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title that launched officially on Tuesday.

The event features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, along with divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000); Korea (four teams, $10,000); Japan (four teams, $10,000); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000) and Brazil (eight teams, $20,000).

Mixwell and Duno won their respective divisions in the European event; BAKEMON won the Japan event; Team juankorea won in Korea; Team blue_mx won Latin America No. 1; Team Frankkaster won Latin America No. 2; and Team pannshi won the Brazil event.