Valorant’s new agent: Everything you need to know about Killjoy

By Dylan Manasse After many teasers and data mining adventures, Riot has finally unveiled their newest agent Killjoy which will arrive with Act II. on the 4th of August 2020. Although her name may be Killjoy, the most recent video released on the Valorant channel by Riot shows that she is a party starter of note. I will be highlighting what her abilities do as revealed and what the thoughts are surrounding this new agent.

With Killjoy, many were worried that Riot was adding a second Raze to the roster. They were worried about the impact of the damage her kit may present, but let us dive into the information on the numbers of her amazing kit.

Her first ability: Alarmbot

EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.

This ability bears a striking resemblance to the Boombot Raze has. According to Riot, this is because Raze stole an Alarmbot from Killjoy and modified it to make her Boombot.

This ability does very little to no damage, but does leave the enemy in a state where any follow up damage will be increased.

Her second ability: Turret

EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.

The turret fires in a burst of 3 bullets after 0.75s

- Close range: 8 dmg per bullet

- From 20m: 6 dmg per bullet

- From 35m: 4 dmg per bullet

Her third ability: Nanoswarm

EQUIP a Nanoswarm grenade.

Contained within a small grenade is a nanoswarm. This ability acts as a deployable trap.

The first cast throws the grenade at the target area then after that you will need to activate again in order to deal damage and reveal enemies caught in this.

This ability interestingly enough is also invisible to enemies when deployed.

Her Ultimate ability: Lockdown

EQUIP the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. The device can be destroyed by enemies.

This ability costs a hefty 7 ult points to cast but is also the most punishing debuff in the game currently.

13s after this is deployed it applies the debuff to all enemies in the area which prevents them from using weapons or abilities for 8s after.

The radius of this ability seems to be quite big, as seen in the trailer it covers the entirety of B site on Haven and even seems to just touch the edge of the other sites.

However, for such a punishing ability it has a long wind up. This forces players to rush in to stop it or run and escape the radius.

As one can see the damage numbers on Killjoy won't be very high however her ability will surely shake up the meta in a very unique way. Her abilities give her information that she can relay to her team allowing her to hold an entire site by herself when used correctly.

I definitely think that on defence she will be able to outshine many agents and might even give Cypher and his tripwires a run for his money.

