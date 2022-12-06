WATCH: Lionel Messi is a playable character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Lionel Messi is now available as a playable character in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II'. The Argentina forward becomes the third footballer to be included in the battle royale game and follows France midfielder Paul Pogba and his PSG teammate Neymar by being immortalised in video game form.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dribble your way to victory ⚽️ 🔥



Run the field with the Messi Operator Bundle, now available in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/psB4mVFL9k — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 29, 2022 The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a video to announce the arrival of the 'Messi operator bundle', which includes his own backpack and a selection of weapons. The Messi bundle is now available for 2,400 COD points and will include eight different items as well as Messi himself. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" Premieres The Biggest Entertainment Advertisement Ever at The Port of Los Angeles on May 23, 2022 in San Pedro, California. FILE PHOTO: Jerod Harris/Getty Images via AFP Meanwhile, the football icon helped Argentina into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Poland but was "angry" after his penalty was saved by opposition goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Messi said: "I’m angry that I missed the penalty, but the team came out stronger after my mistake. "We knew that when the first goal went in, it was going to change the game. The player continued: "We have to be calm and take it one game at a time. Now another World Cup begins and hopefully we can continue what we did today.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The previous game [against Mexico] gave us a lot of peace of mind and we went out onto the pitch [today] thinking we had to win." Argentina beat Australia 2-1 on Saturday. With Messi previously refusing to underestimate the outsiders who have surprisingly reached the knockout phase. He said: "The match with Australia is going to be very difficult.

Story continues below Advertisement