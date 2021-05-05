WATCH: Pro gaming photographer shares his best tips with our 14-year-old eSports correspondent

Dyaab Ryklief from Cape Town Youth Gaming caught up with Moegammad Thaakir Abrahams a.k.a Moe the Photographer, who is a professional photographer for Nibble eSports.

Moe caught the gaming bug at Rage in 2017 and got into competitive gaming playing Overwatch and later Counter-Strike (CS:GO). It was his passion for photography that had him pack in his camera equipment to a CS:GO tournament hosted by ATK Arena, where he got his first taste at eSports photography.

As he grew his portfolio, he saw an opportunity online to join the Nibble crew where he's now the resident photographer.

"It was at the beginning of 2020 when I sent my portfolio through to Nibble and they liked it... from there I joined their media team," said Moe.

"For beginner photographers who would like to pursue this, I would say you need to know your basics, know your fundamentals," he said.

Moe added that young creators need to have a good technical knowledge of what they're doing, whether it's video or photography.

Below, he shares five great tips for those wanting to get into the game of eSports photography:

1) Be friendly

Always be a nice and genuine person when speaking to someone when going to events.

2) Know the game you are shooting

Do some research about the category you are going to be doing because you don't want to go to the place and not know what the whole thing is about and be looking confused.

3) Bring a bottle of water

You need to stay hydrated because it's a lot of moving around and go into certain positions to get that photo.

4) Have more than enough memory cards

Always have one or more memory cards in your bag, because you going to run out of space quickly. More is better than enough.

5) Communicate with people

Have a genuine reason why you are going in there, and it should be for gaming or whatever category you are in. Engage with the community like the pro players and such.

IOL TECH