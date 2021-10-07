WATCH: Why you need the Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop

Review by Yasmine Jacobs As lockdown continues, most of us find ourselves enjoying a number of things that don’t involve going out and direct contact with people.

Before the salt and rage quitting ensues, gaming is a favourite pastime of many. In fact, the gaming industry has seen a boom during the pandemic. But to be on our A-game during the game, having the right laptop is of utmost importance. Enter the Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop.

CPU and GPU Imagine a laptop where you can game, stream, and create content at a professional level with up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-11900H CPU. The new Core i9 processor is able to clock up to 5GHz, and is paired with up to a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU clocking in at 1345MHz at 80W with ROG Boost, with another 20W available from Dynamic Boost 2.0. Basically, you can expect great performance.

Immersive display It's all about immersing yourself in the game right? This laptop has a near-rimless at a 94% screen-to-body ratio with up to QHD 165Hz/3ms display. High-FPS gameplay is richer with a balance of high-resolution detail and a 165Hz refresh rate, making your game look smoother and admit it, so much better!

Portability is key This gem of a gaming laptop has a sleek and streamlined design and is lighter and smaller than its predecessors at 19.9mm thin and only 1.9kg. This means you can comfortably carry it around with you if you are going to your friend’s house and battle it out for bragging rights.

It also has a fast-charging 90Wh battery that enables up to 10 hours of video playback. The Ultrafast Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you connect on the fly to the latest devices, such as powerful external GPUs or docking stations. Type-C charging lets you top off your charge from portable power packs, so the days of scrambling for a socket when your battery gets low are over.

Storage is key We know the importance of storage. Now your games, applications, and large files can load even faster on up to an ultrafast Gen 4 PCIe® SSD.

There is also second M.2 SSD slot that supports RAID 0 and lets you easily add more storage to boost total capacity or run a separate scratch disk to accelerate content creation. Top-tier audio and integrated webcam Streaming, recording, and gaming are streamlined with the Zephyrus M16’s multi-faceted audio system.

It boasts a Dolby Atmos® technology, twin tweeters and dual force-canceling woofers. The customizable 3D mic array captures audio in a variety of scenarios and the two-way AI Noise Cancelation clarifies sound from your feed and incoming feeds as well. The integrated webcam use a blend of 2DNR and 3DNR technology, reducing noise for images across sequences to get the best of both worlds, keeping your streamer aspirations alive and well. Watch the video clip below to find out more:

Keeping it cool A full suite of ROG Intelligent Cooling technologies allow superior performance, quiet acoustics, and cool temperatures to come together in a slim and light chassis.

Exotic liquid metal thermal compound, applied with ROG’s patented process, reduces CPU temperatures up to 10°C compared to traditional thermal paste. Six heatpipes transfer heat away from the CPU and GPU to dense heatsinks in the flanks, where it’s pushed out by airflow from dual Arc Flow fans. Availability and pricing