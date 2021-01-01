What PS4 and PS5 gamers are looking forward to in 2021

Everyone is looking forward to 2021, and gamers have plenty to get excited about in the New Year. Here's what's on tap for Sony gamers on PlayStation 4 and 5. 'Hitman 3' The 'World of Assassination' trilogy comes to an end next year with the release of 'Hitman 3', following on from its predecessors in 2016 and 2018. The upcoming stealth game - which will be available on PS4 and PS5 from January 2021 - is one to look out for, as developer IO Interactive has promised something "a lot more mature, serious and darker" than the two previous games.

'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'

PlayStation 5 gamers have an exclusive to look forward to in 2021, with the expected release of 'Ratchet & Clark: Rift Apart'.

The latest instalment in the beloved franchise will see the dimension-hopping duo jumping between worlds as they take on "an evil emperor from another reality".

'Little Nightmares 2'

'Little Nightmares 2' promises more scares than ever when the upcoming horror adventure sequel drops on PlayStation 4 in February, with a PS5 version coming at a later date.

This time round, gamers will take control of Mono in the puzzle-platformer, while Six - the protagonist in the first game - will be a NPC this time round.

'Final Fantasy XVI'

The 'Final Fantasy' franchise gets another edition next year - the 16th instalment thus far in the mainline series - and it's coming exclusively to the PS5.

More information is set to be revealed in 2021, but we do know that the game takes place in the fictional continent of Valisthea, with its six factions on the verge of conflict due to the spreading of the Blight.

'Cyberpunk 2077'

While the highly anticipated launch of 'Cyberpunk 2077' has been marred by criticisms over a range of technical issues on the PS4, all is not lost.

The title - which has been praised for its graphics, setting and narrative - will be dropping on PlayStation 5 in 2021, and fans will be looking forward to seeing how the next-gen consoles handle the game.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming