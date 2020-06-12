Stand a chance to win a copy of the Elder Scrolls: Greymoor, with IOL Tech!

Stop a powerful Vampire Lord from enslaving Tamriel in the Dark Heart of Skyrim, a gothic tale of sinister secrets and deadly betrayals. The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is the next stage in the epic story that begins with the Harrowstorm DLC and continues throughout the entire year.

An ancient evil rises from beneath Western Skyrim, and monsters prey upon the local Nords, bringing ruin and horror to all they touch. Greymoor features a grim main storyline of a kingdom under siege from a supernatural threat, but it is also part of a larger adventure, called the Dark Heart of Skyrim, that began with the Harrowstorm DLC in February and continues throughout 2020.

In the Greymoor Chapter, you can discover:

Two new zones to explore: Western Skyrim & Blackreach

A gothic main storyline featuring an ancient supernatural threat

A new system: Antiquities

A new 12-player Trial: Kyne’s Aegis

A huge selection of side quests, stories, and characters

New item sets, collectibles, and Achievements