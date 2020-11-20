Win an AOC gaming monitor with IOL Tech and Red Bull Hit The Streets

The Covid-19 lockdown has, in some way, brought out our inner gamer in all of us. The gaming industry saw a spike in revenue and downloads as many looked for ways to keep themselves busy. Red Bull Hit the Streets is back to crown Mzansi’s best fighting game competitors. The tournament will feature two massive 1v1 fighting titles over a series of online qualifiers and grand final through November and December 2020. Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players will be able to compete against each other to win a spot in the Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier in 2021. What makes this year extra special is that for the first time, Tekken 7 has been added to the gaming roster for Red Bull Hit the Streets, alongside Street Fighter V, opening up the competition to more players from the popular gaming franchise to compete against each other. Online qualifiers kicked off on 6 November 2020 and will finish off with the grand finals that will be streamed live on 3 December 2020 on Red Bull’s Twitch page and take place in Bree Street, Cape Town, for select local gaming enthusiasts to watch in person.

Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 competitors will battle for a full expenses paid trip to experience Red Bull Kumite in 2021.

Do you think you have what it takes? If you have A-game on and know that you have what it takes to be the ultimate Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 warriors, click here to register.

Last year the country saw Alexandra’s own Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza walk away as the Red Bull Hit the Streets 2019 champion after the national finals that took place in Cape Town. He went on to represent South Africa at the Red Bull Kumite Last Chance Qualifier in Japan where he had the chance to compete against some of the world’s best Street Fighter V players.

“Winning Red Bull Hit the Streets in 2019 was the moment that made me believe that having a passion for gaming is something to be proud of. My community started believing in me, players took notice of me and I felt I had reached a new level” says JabhiM. “If you’re competing, you need to prepare for your opponents. It doesn't matter who it is, look at everyone as a worthy opponent and don't make the mistake of thinking someone is a lesser fighter than you.”

This gaming monitor has the best specs in the market with a screen size of 23.8 inches and a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The panel type is TPV TPM238WF1 [Panda panel with custom backlight] FFS IPS (In-Plane Switching) type LCD

The typical maximum brightness is 250 cd/m² and the colour support stands at 16.7 million (6-bits per subpixel plus dithering).

Response time (MPRT): 1ms

Refresh rate: 144Hz (variable, with Adaptive-Sync)

Weight: 2.95kg

Contrast ratio:1000:1

Viewing angle: 178º horizontal, 178º vertical

Power consumption: 21W (max)

Backlight: WLED (White Light Emitting Diode)

