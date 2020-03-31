World of esports to change after IESF and AESF signs landmark agreement

The world of esports has reached a significant milestone with a landmark agreement between the International Esports Federation (IESF) and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF).

On Tuesday, the IESF President Colin Webster and the AESF President Mr. Kenneth Fok signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a formal collaborative relationship to promote and advance esports globally and on the Asian continent.

Due to the outbreak of Cvo-19, the signing ceremony was conducted remotely and digitally in the home nations of all signatories of this important partnership.

“I am sure that the partnership today is strong enough to unite the esports community. It is also groundbreaking as it paves the way for better collaboration and cooperation between the International Esports Federation, IESF and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, AESF," said Kenneth Fok, President of AESF.

Vice President of IESF, Vlad Marinescu said the agreement will show the world that that esports is united and promises to develop for the benefit of the people playing.