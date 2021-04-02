Xbox backwards compatibility comes to Cloud Gaming
The Xbox backwards compatibility programme has launched on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Microsoft confirmed that select titles - including the likes of 'Banjo-Kazooie', 'Fable II' and 'Oblivion' - are now playable on an Android device with a controller.
Other titles like 'Viva Pinata' and 'Jetpac Refuelled' can be played with touch controls.
Furthermore, all of the games have multiplayer support and will include past saves.
In a blog post, Microsoft said: "Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now tap into a collection of favourites from the past in a whole new way — right on mobile devices, turning them into retro handheld game systems.
!16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are now available on Android phones and tablets, with more games coming soon.
"We’ve listened to the feedback, going all the way back to our earliest cloud gaming preview, and making games from previous generations available on mobile devices has been one of the most requested features by the community."
The company added: "With games connected through the Xbox network, you’re able to bring past saves with you and play along with gamers from around the world."
BANG ShowBiz Gaming