Xbox backwards compatibility comes to Cloud Gaming

The Xbox backwards compatibility programme has launched on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft confirmed that select titles - including the likes of 'Banjo-Kazooie', 'Fable II' and 'Oblivion' - are now playable on an Android device with a controller.

Other titles like 'Viva Pinata' and 'Jetpac Refuelled' can be played with touch controls.

Furthermore, all of the games have multiplayer support and will include past saves.

In a blog post, Microsoft said: "Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now tap into a collection of favourites from the past in a whole new way — right on mobile devices, turning them into retro handheld game systems.