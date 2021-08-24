Xbox could take content inspiration from TikTok

Spencer has suggested that Xbox gamers could be able to add their own content to existing games and have the chance to make money from their creations.

He told GamesRadar+: "TikTok is about finding what somebody else has done, whether it's a music track that they use, or some kind of funny meme, and then people remix that with their own content on top, and it becomes this almost self-perpetuating thing."

Spencer believes it will be beneficial for the process to feature in the world of video games and not just be limited to social media platforms.

He said: "I think we should see that in video games. I think we should try to open up those tools, and also retain value for everybody in the chain. We want creators to be able to monetize what they build, and see the value in that. And I don't think there should be any one genre that it's tied to."