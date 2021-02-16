Xbox director teases 'really exciting' updates

Xbox director Jason Ronald has promised some "really exciting" platform updates in the near future. The Microsoft gaming division's director of program management has teased some major firmware developments for both the Xbox Series X and S "over the coming months". Speaking to Major Nelson, he said: "As a team, we're just really excited by this initial response from fans all around the world. "At launch, we say it all the time internally, this is really just the beginning. "We've got a lot of really exciting things that are coming down the pipeline over the coming months and over the coming years."

He explained that his team had a break after the Xbox Series X/S console launches in November, and focused on feedback from gamers about the new hardware.

He added: "Now that the team is back, we're starting to release a series of updates."

Ronald also discussed Microsoft's close partnerships with "key game developers from all across the industry" as the team looks to make the most of the next-gen consoles' capabilities.

He said: "We really are excited as we get further into the year and closer to this holiday to start sharing more of the details about what's in development, and how you can really take advantage of these next gen platforms."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming