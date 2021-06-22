Xbox Game Studios is focused on diversity.

Microsoft's gaming division - which has purchased the likes of Bethesda - has prioritised diversity both in terms of the way games can be played, and inclusivity.

Head of publishing Peter Wyse told Polygon: "You can see this come to focus in a game like 'Tell Me Why'.

"We're super proud of that game. It speaks to our values around LGBTQIA+ representation, mental health awareness, and more."

The focus on diversity is also prominent in Xbox's internal recruiting processes and third party partnerships.