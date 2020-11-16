Xbox Series X and S prompt record-breaking launch day

Xbox Series X and S sold an estimated 1.2 to 1.4 million units on launch day.

That is according to figures from VGChartz, which confirmed that the US was the biggest market for the launch, with Europe following closely behind it.

The numbers represent a major success for Microsoft, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has created a series of unusual challenges of for gamers and retailers.

The Xbox Series X was the more popular version of the platform, according to research, which found that the console sold between 800,000 and 925,000 units.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series S is reported to have sold between 400,000 and 475,000 units.