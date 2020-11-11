Your ultimate guide to the PS5

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

You’ve entered competitions. You have tagged friends. You have watched videos on the power of the PlayStation 5. All this because you want and pretty much need Sony’s new console. While the world waits in anticipation for the PS5, we have compiled the ultimate guide to the new console before you get your hands on it. The PS5 is expected to be launched on November 12 in North America and Mexico. Brazil, the United Kingdom and the Europe will see the release a week later on 19 November. Gamers can choose between the standard PS5 console and the PS5 digital edition. “The only difference between the PS5 console and the PS5 Digital Edition console is the inclusion of an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive in the PS5 console. The PS5 Digital Edition console does not feature a disc drive,” said the senior director at SIE Content Communications, Sid Shuman in a blog post.

The PS5 console features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that will allow players to play PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, as well as play video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, standard Blu-ray discs, and DVDs.

PS5 Digital Edition console owners will be able to buy PS5 and PS4 games from PlayStation Store or access games via PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

It is worth noting that Blu-ray discs cannot be used with the PS5 Digital Edition console. If you own PS4 Blu-ray Discs, you will not be able to use them with a PS5 Digital Edition console.

Both PS5 models include a Base that allows users to adjust the console for vertical or horizontal placement.

The PS5 is designed with an internal power supply and does not use nor need an “external power brick”.

There has also been lots of talk about the console’s SSD.

“PS5’s ultra-high-speed SSD and integrated custom I/O system were developed with the goal of removing barriers to play – specifically loading screens. Developers are able to stream assets into PS5 games at an incredibly fast rate, so PS5 play experiences can be seamless and dynamic, with near-instantaneous fast travel through large game worlds.”

PS5 also features an expansion port that will, in the future, enable players to add M.2 SSD storage to be used for installing and playing PS5 games.

Downloading and storing games has never been easier as PS5 games can offer a feature called “Preferred Install” that allows players to choose which part of a game to install first. This can allow a player to prioritize access to a particular mode or feature.

At the moment, players cannot transfer PS5 games to a USB drive and games must be stored on the console’s internal ultra-high speed SSD for gameplay.

However, Sony is working on allowing players to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update.

You can store and play PS4 games from a compatible USB drive connected to PS5.

The PS5 also makes use of Tempest 3D AudioTech?

Tempest 3D AudioTech is PS5’s custom engine for 3D Audio. It provides high-quality audio and allow games to offer a much deeper sense of immersion via the custom 3D Audio implementation with a PS5-compatible headset.

Now let’s talk graphics.

Hardware-based ray tracing acceleration is integrated into PS5’s graphics processing unit (GPU).

Ray tracing in graphics simulates the way light interacts with objects and surfaces, with a goal of generating more in-game visual detail. Ray tracing can make the effects of water, glass, light refraction, shadows and any surfaces look more realistic or striking.

Supported resolutions are 720p, 1080i, 1080p, and 2160p. PS5 can output resolutions up to 2160p (4K UHD) when connected to a 4K display.

The best practices to set up your PS5 at home.

Place the console at least 10 cm away from a wall surface.

Do not place on a carpet or rug with long fibers.

Do not place in a narrow or cramped space.

Do not cover with cloth.

Do not allow dust to build up on the vents. Use a cleaning tool such as a vacuum cleaner to remove dust buildup.

Controllers

There will be two controllers, namely the DualSense wireless controller and the DualShock 4 wireless controller.

The DualSense wireless controller elevates the way players engage with games, thanks to several immersive next-generation features, including haptic feedback technology and adaptive triggers. Up to four DualSense controllers can be connected to one PS5 at a time.

"Selective PS4 games will see increased loading speeds when played on PS5, and will also leverage Game Boost, offering improved or more stable framerates. Some games with unlocked framerates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity.”

“Certain PS4 games can be upgraded to the digital PS5 version of the game on a PS5 console. When using a PS5 console, you may have the option to upgrade a disc or digital PS4 game to the digital PS5 version. Depending on the game, this upgrade may occur at no additional cost, may require a purchase, and may be available for a limited time. An internet connection is required.”

PS4 and PS5 players (and users of the new PlayStation app for mobile devices) would also be able to communicate via voice chat in Parties.

IOL TECH