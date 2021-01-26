YouTube finally enables HDR support on Xbox

YouTube has enabled HDR support on Xbox consoles. The Google-owned video-sharing platform has finally decided to enable HDR support on existing Xbox One devices, as well as new devices such as the Xbox Series X and Series S. It's been confirmed that the YouTube app will switch to output HDR content, provided consumers have a TV or monitor that's capable of playing HDR videos. The move has been in the pipeline for some time, as HDR has actually been available on the PlayStation 4 console for the last couple of years. However, as things stand, HDR remains unavailable on the Playstation 5 console.

Meanwhile, Xbox has designed a bucket hat, a towel and a backpack for gaming fans in Australia and New Zealand.

The world-famous brand recently announced an exciting new range is being made available to consumers in the two countries.

In order to get their hands on the prizes, consumers must access the Xbox ANZ Facebook page and write a post about their passion for gaming.

The new items have been designed by Sydney-based artist Dale Bigeni and are intended to celebrate the start of summer Down Under.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming