ZachaREEE exits Overwatch League Fuel for Valorant

Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo parted ways with the Overwatch League's Dallas Fuel on Wednesday and announced that he will switch to playing Valorant.

The 19-year-old from Florida posted his plan online hours after the Fuel revealed that he had left the club.

The team tweeted, "Today we mutually part ways with @zacklombardo as he announces his retirement from Overwatch. He is one of the brightest young talents in esports, a fierce competitor, a selfless teammate & we're all looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes next. Thank you Zack!"

ZachaREEE then took to TwitLonger and wrote a lengthy post, issuing lots of thank-yous before concluding, "I've retired from Overwatch and I'm looking to (pursue) Valorant. Before my time in OW I used to really enjoy FPS games like Battlefield, Call of Duty and Counter Strike. I have really been loving the flow of Valorant and the mix of CS mechanics and OW abilities that it has. I'll be grinding the game and looking to stream more now that I have more time.

"I'm super grateful for all of my experiences and everyone I've met in Overwatch. Thank you everyone and I hope you all continue to support me in the new adventure that's ahead. Love all of you"