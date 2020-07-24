Gen Z takes a step back from technology, survey reveals

By Jehran Daniel Durban - A recent survey conducted by global communications company Dentsu Aegis Network has revealed that 18–24-year-olds, more commonly known as Generation Z, have taken steps to reduce their online presence. More than 5,000 Generation Z'ers formed part of a worldwide study of 32,000 people conducted during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which looked into their relationship with technology and brands. The results of the survey, conducted from March to April, showed that the millennial successors have taken a step away from technology as concerns over data usage and well-being take hold. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital revolution, the survey showed that a fifth of 18–24-year-olds have deactivated their social media accounts in the past year.

It was also found that, globally, a third (31%) have limited the time they’ve spent online or looking at their smartphone.

More than half of Generation Z'ers (58%) don’t trust tech companies, because of concerns over how they use their data, while four out of 10 (37%) believe social media is having a negative impact on political discourse in their country.

More than half of the Generation Z population believes that personal technology has a negative impact on their lives.

While personalised ad campaigns have become more popular over the years, in South Africa the survey revealed that half of the consumers have opted out of this. The majority of these people are from the younger generation.

Furthermore, two-thirds (around 79%) of South Africans feel it is important for organisations to gain their explicit consent to use their personal data to support research.

Two-thirds (62%) are optimistic that digital technologies will help solve the world's most pressing issues.

“Our survey reveals the digital consumer of the future. They are tech-literate and are taking back control of their data and online activity,” said Masaya Nakamura, CEO, solutions, at Dentsu Aegis Network in a statement on Friday.

“Gen Z'ers are tech champions – but you’ve got to earn their trust first,” added Nakamura.

African News Agency