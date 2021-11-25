German union urges Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday
Share this article:
BERLIN – The German labour union Verdi has called on employees to strike at three different Amazon locations to coincide with “Black Friday” discount shopping on November 26, as part of an international campaign against exploitation at retail groups.
Scheduled to begin tonight, Verdi said employees want to strike at Amazon’s shipping centres in 6 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children, – the company’s biggest market after the US.
It said further action was being prepared at other locations.
The company said it sees no impact on customers from the action. A spokesperson for Amazon in Germany said the company offered excellent pay, benefits and career opportunities in a safe, modern working environment.
“The employees in our logistics network have already been receiving higher wages since the summer,” the spokesperson said.
– Reuters