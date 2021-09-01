Google announces new Fitbit Charge 5

Google has announced a new thinner, sleeker Fitbit Charge 5 and the price of the fitness tracker is $179.95 (R2691). According to Google, the device is the most advanced health and fitness tracker that will help people keep a pulse on their fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall wellbeing. It has a brighter, colour touch-screen and up to seven days of battery life (varies with use).

With the new Fitbit comes six months of Fitbit Premium that will give people access to more than 200 workouts from certified trainers and popular brands. Fitbit Premium will also help users understand if their body is ready for a workout or if they should prioritise recovery instead. There is also built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, and automatic exercise recognition amongst other features.

Reducing your stress and mind relaxation Charge 5 is the first tracker to include an EDA sensor, which measures a body’s response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on fingers. There is also a Stress Management Score in the Fitbit app that can help manage their stress levels. Premium offers access to more than 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions. Soon Fitbit will partner Calm, an app that people use for sleep, meditation and relaxation. ECG app The ECG app, which assesses the rhythm of the heart, will be available soon on Charge 5. The device has other features such as a 24/7 heart rate tracker, which provides notifications when a user’s heart rate is above or below their personal ranges.

Charge 5 also offers a holistic view of other key wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, that include breathing rate and skin temperature variation as well as sleep tools like daily Sleep Score, Sleep Stages and SmartWake alarms. Other features: contactless payments

receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only)

20 colourful clock faces to customise what information users want to see most

aerodynamic design

AMOLED colour display

two-times brighter display Charge 5 has interchangeable bands including lightweight silicone infinity bands, breathable sport bands, plush nylon hook and loop bands as well as hand-crafted premium Horween leather bands.