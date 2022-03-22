Google has taken down a popular ad-blocking YouTube app - here are the alternatives

Creators of YouTube Vanced, the popular modification of the official YouTube Android app, have announced the project’s discontinuation after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Google.

Created in 2017 by accessing, modifying and redistributing the code from the official YouTube app, YouTube Vanced provided users with the additional features of YouTube Premium for free. These include the ability to play videos in the background or with the screen locked, and the in-built ad-blocking from which the app derives its name (YouTube “AdVanced” – minus the “ad”).

On top of features available to Premium users, Vanced also added highly-requested features that were not offered by the official app. Among these were a re-enabled version of the public “Dislike” count which YouTube removed in November 2021, a darker dark theme and SponsorBlock integration which enabled users to automatically skip sponsored advertisements in videos.

It is unclear why it took Google five years to respond to the app legally, considering Vanced was an unambiguous case of copyright infringement by distributing Google’s proprietary code and infringing on the YouTube trademark on top of what could amount to piracy by providing YouTube’s paid service free-of-charge.