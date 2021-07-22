Google Meet coming to AR headsets

Meet on Glass will allow technicians and other frontline workers to live stream their perspective on a call, just like someone would share their desktop screen.

They will be able to see and chat to other co-workers on the call while streaming on their headset.

In a blog post, Dave Citron - Director, Project Management, Google Workspace - said: "Starting today, we’re making Google Meet on Glass Enterprise Edition 2 (Meet on Glass) more broadly available through an open beta.

"Any Google Workspace customer around the world can now give their employees, suppliers, and partners greater sight with Glass—using the simple and intuitive Google Meet environment they’re already used to.