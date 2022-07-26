Google Play Store gets a new logo for its 10th anniversary

Google's Play Store is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new logo. The tech giant has slightly tweaked the overall shape of its Google Play logo, but the most notable changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other services.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is a subtle adjustment that also complements the new Chrome logo updated earlier this year, reports The Verge. “We are introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products – Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more,” Tian Lim, vice-president of Google Play, was quoted as saying.

This year marks our 10th year of Google Play-ing. To celebrate, we're offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE 🤔![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤔 Claim your points boost here: https://t.co/xoVIQsxHns #PlayTurns10 pic.twitter.com/76pQbQqDBY — Google Play (@GooglePlay) July 25, 2022 The new logo and iconography also mark 10 years of Google Play after it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012. “A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content,” Lim said.

Story continues below Advertisement