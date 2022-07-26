Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Google Play Store gets a new logo for its 10th anniversary

Google has slightly tweaked the overall shape of its Google Play Store logo, but the most notable changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that the tech company uses for many of its other services. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Published 2h ago

Google's Play Store is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new logo.

The tech giant has slightly tweaked the overall shape of its Google Play logo, but the most notable changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other services.

It is a subtle adjustment that also complements the new Chrome logo updated earlier this year, reports The Verge.

“We are introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products – Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more,” Tian Lim, vice-president of Google Play, was quoted as saying.

The new logo and iconography also mark 10 years of Google Play after it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012.

“A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content,” Lim said.

“And more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe,” Lim added.

To mark the 10 years of Google Play, Google is also offering a boost to Google Play Points. If users activate the points booster, they will earn 10x points on purchases, including most in-app items.

