Have you got what it takes to be a part of TikTok’s Level Up programme?

Social Media sensation TikTok is calling on all South Africans to apply to be part of the Level Up Programme. This is for creators who want to take their skills, their passions and content creation careers even further. According to the video sharing app, this is a first-of-its-kind creator amplification programme facilitated by the TikTok team. TikTok’s creator operations lead for Sub-Saharan Africa Saul Moross said South Africans inherently have creativity flowing through their veins.

“It’s a natural part of them – which is why we want to provide these creatives with the opportunity to take their abilities and talents even further, turning their goals into a reality. The programme allows us to work with creators of all levels in order to increase their content creation skills, connect and collaborate with other creators in the community, and get the most in return for a more streamlined effort and relationship with the creator community at different levels,” said Moross. Any user on the app is encouraged to apply regardless of their skill level.

“Whether you consider yourself an amateur or an advanced creator, if you’re keen to learn more about the platform, its tools and how to turn your creativity into a career – then you should definitely apply to Level Up,” said the platform. According to TikTok, some of the Level Up perks include: • Direct access to a creator manager

• Ongoing content support and guidance • The best TikTok merchandise • Exclusive access to TikTok events and master classes