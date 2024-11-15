Here are all the winners from the 2024 Africa Tech Festival Awards

The 2024 Africa Tech Festival 2024 is done and dusted but before it could come to a close the organisers hosted its annual Africa Tech Festival Awards on Thursday. The event was held at the Bay Hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, and focused on awarding exceptional technological advancements and expertise in Africa over the last year.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Solly Malatsi said at the beginning of the event that digital technologies hold the potential to either divide or unite South Africans. Malatsi said that it was imperative that South Africans embrace digital transformation in a way that promotes social inclusion and leaves no one behind. “This is what we mean by digital inclusion, ensuring that every person, irrespective of their background, geographic location, or socio-economic status, has the opportunity to access and benefit from the digital world,” he said.