Here’s how Twitter’s ‘Edit Tweet’ feature could work

Washington – Twitter's upcoming 'Edit' button has been in the works for some time, but the latest development is eagerly anticipated.

Story continues below Advertisment

While several people discovered the 'Edit Tweet' feature which has been in development for quite some time, it was unclear how the feature would appear to the users on Twitter. Questions were also raised on how the edited tweet's original text could be read. According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the 'Edit Tweet' button will allow users to create a new tweet with different content.

But to make sure Twitter users know the tweet has been changed from the original, a label (alongside an icon of a small pen or pencil) will appear at the bottom of the tweet. The label's text will simply say 'Edited'. If users click on the word 'Edited', they'll be taken to the tweet's edit history, as reported by TechCrunch. Users will get 30 minutes to edit their tweets, which is a bit longer than necessary to quickly edit a mistake. However, it is long enough to clarify or rephrase a tweet that could ignite reactions or blow up and go viral for the wrong reasons.

Story continues below Advertisment