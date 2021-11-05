Hertz in talks with Tesla for EV delivery timeline of 100 000 cars for hire services

TESLA Inc and Hertz Global Holdings Inc are working out how quickly the rental car company can receive deliveries from its large order of Tesla's electric cars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Tesla and Hertz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last week, Hertz said it placed an initial order of 100 000 Teslas. Interim Hertz chief executive Mark Fields told Reuters that the order will primarily be Model 3 vehicles. The announcement triggered a meteoric rally in the carmaker’s stock, helping the company surpass $1 trillion in market value. However, Tesla boss Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to say that his company had not signed a contract with Hertz, spurring a brief halt in Tesla’s stock rally. In response to Musk’s comments, Hertz said in a statement that the deliveries of the Teslas had already started.