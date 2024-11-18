Honor reveals latest tech innovations at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town

Honor, the rising global technology brand, captivated audiences at the 2024 Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town with its innovative line-up of devices and bold vision for the future. Patrick Kabeya, the regional training manager for Honor in the Free State, shared the company’s journey, latest innovations, and its aspirations to redefine the tech landscape.

“We were once upon a time, a very long time, under Huawei, but we broke up,” said Kabeya. The company’s split in 2019 allowed it to expand its portfolio beyond entry-level devices, a move Kabeya described as transformational. “We decided that we can actually grow much more. So why not just separate and then have our own devices, which has been something very good happening for us,” he added.

Honor has witnessed remarkable growth since its independence. “In the past few years, we have been having roughly 600% growth in terms of our devices. We are number two right after Apple because of Apple having devices that are way more expensive,” Kabeya. The festival showcased several of HONOR’s latest innovations, including the MagicBook Art 14 laptop, which boasts a 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM.

Honor’s flagship smartphones also made waves, particularly the Magic 6 Pro Porsche Edition. “We decided, why not have a 180-megapixel camera on the zoom, so I can still take a good picture from a distance without having to get close to you,” Kabeya said. The brand’s partnership with Harcourt Studio brought studio-level portrait photography to the Honor 200 Pro, a feature Kabeya demonstrated live.

Honor’s folding smartphones, such as the Magic V3, also drew significant attention. Kabeya proudly highlighted the device's thinness and powerful battery. “This is 9.3 millimeters thin. Yet we packed a 5,150mAh silicon carbon battery, giving you roughly 18 hours of social media scrolling,” he said.

While the flagship devices dazzled, Honor also showcased its commitment to affordability. “We care about you guys. Spend R38,000 or spend R1,850, you still get good quality,” Kabeya said, pointing to the Honor X5B, which offers impressive specs at a competitive price. Kabeya expressed optimism for the future of Honor in South Africa, hinting at the arrival of new devices in 2024.