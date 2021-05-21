Huawei and Youth ICT Council launch 5G skills programme for SA graduates

DURBAN - Huawei and the Youth ICT Council have launched a 5G training programme to equip 100 South African graduates with 5G skills and insights.

Huawei SA deputy CEO Kian Chen, said Huawei is firmly committed to growing South Africa’s 4IR skills.

“As a leading ICT solution provider and the leader in many technologies, we fully understand how big a driver technology is for social and economic transformation. We are also very aware of the importance of developing talent and supporting South Africa’s ICT skills,” Chen said.

According to Chen, the 4IR training programme which is run in conjunction with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) is targeting learners, who are either post graduate ICT students or practitioners.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said, “Huawei has been a valuable partner not just in building the infrastructure that South Africa needs, but also through programmes such as this one, developing the skills required to build a highly developed digital economy”.

The newly launched ICT Youth Council responsibilities include co-ordinating ICT stakeholders to ensure youth inclusion in the sector and efforts to enhance human capacity for the 4IR.

ICT Youth Council president Luvo Grey said, “The Youth ICT Council’s strategic partnership with Huawei Technologies South Africa is informed by how it invests extensively in technology development and is able to stay ahead of the market with regards to providing the latest technological solutions, while advocating for broader inclusion in the digital economy.

