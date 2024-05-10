Huawei cans P Series as the new Pura Series makes award-winning start

Huawei has officially launched its new Pura 70 Series marking an official rebrand from its iconic P Series, which has now been canned by the Chinese mobile giants after a 12 year run. Huawei recently launched three new smartphones - the Huawei Pura 70, Huawei Pura 70 Pro and Huawei Pura 70 Ultra which brings the brand's pioneering features to the smartphone space.

The series delivers on camera innovations, which earned the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra a sought-after DXOMARK score of 163. DXOMARK is an established image authority that scores and ranks cameras and camera equipment. Widely trusted by experts, its tests are backed by millions of scientific measurements and perceptual analyses.

The review highlighted the smartphone camera's excellent colour accuracy, earning the phone a historic all-time high rating in the category as well as leading autofocus capabilities. Features The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra has been hailed for its ultra speed snapshot feature which allows for high speed photography up to 300km/h, meaning a user can photographically freeze a precious moment. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature promises that you’ll be able to seize every precious moment; just point and shoot right in the heat of the moment and photograph the subject in its most natural state.

DXOMARK highlighted the camera’s autofocus in its review, commending its accuracy and high speed in all conditions it was tested in, awarding a high rating of 125. The Huawei P Series won much acclaim with its very own ultra lighting telephoto Camera last year on the Huawei P60 Pro, which also gained praise from DXOMARK. Now, the Pura 70 Ultra is equipped with a new generation of ultra lighting macro telephoto camera.