Huawei expected to launch new watch with health features on December 23

Tech giant Huawei is expected to launch a new smartwatch – Huawei Watch D – that will feature a blood pressure monitor, on December 23. According to Android Community, the upcoming Huawei Watch D with blood pressure monitor will come with a Huawei Health app that will allow users to access information, including a history of their BP results.

On the app, users can monitor their results for improvements, the report said. The feature seems to be similar to that available in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The report mentioned that the BP feature is being tested and is said to offer a good accuracy rate.