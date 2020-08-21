Huawei patents smartphone with small screen at the back

Beijing - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has patented a new smartphone with a secondary display alongside the camera system at the back of the device. The Chinese telecom giant applied for the patent earlier this year and it got published on August 14 by CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) after approval, reports LetsGoDigital. The front uses a high-curvature waterfall full-screen. There are almost no upper and lower borders, and the back uses a matrix-style quad-camera lens module. There is also a small screen included in the lens module; this small screen can display time and other information. The smartphone maker recently patented a new foldable smartphone with a stylus and a sub-display.

According to the patent images, the foldable smartphone will come with a stylus and a sub-display right next to the primary screen, which follows an inward folding design.

Huawei filed the design patent back in 2019 with the CNIPA.

"This sub-display is narrow and long, covering the entire length on the left side, and features two cutouts for a dual front-facing camera system".

Huawei recently filed a patent for smartphones with all-screen fingerprint unlock technology.

In addition, the firm disclosed that the new full-screen fingerprint technology will allow the users to respond to text messages without the need to unlock the phone.

The users will still have the option to "activate sensors in a chosen area on the screen while deactivating the rest on the screen space."

--IANS