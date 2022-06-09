Instagram can now censor inappropriate content

While many social networks offer the ability to censor inappropriate content through community moderation and filters, adult content has been known to slip through the cracks of stringent attempts at restraint. The Meta-owned social network’s solution to the problem comes in the form of Sensitive Content Control to allow for “Standard”, “More”, or “Less” of such content when navigating through the app.

The feature is expected to be rolled out to all application versions in a new update, coming to smartphones in the coming weeks. “The Sensitive Content Control will cover all surfaces where we make recommendations. In addition, to Explore, you will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts you see in Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages, and In-Feed Recommendations,” the social network said in a post. When the app is updated, the new feature will kick in and apply the technology to enforce Recommendation Guidelines set by the social network.

The Sensitive Content Control’s three options will be set at “Standard” as the default state and are expected to prevent users from seeing some sensitive content and accounts. The “More” option will allow users to access more sensitive content. It will not be available for users under the age of 18, in contrast to the “Less” option, which is likely to filter out all sensitive content.

To view your Sensitive Content Control and update the feature: 1. Download and install Instagram and make sure you have the most updated version 2. Go to the profile page

3. Tap the Settings menu in the upper right corner. 4. Tap Account. 5. Tap Sensitive Content Control. Here you can choose the desired filter.

Despite the introduction of the new feature, this is not the first attempt by the social network to create a more family-orientated platform. In recent months, the social network has taken numerous steps to foster a more safe environment for children by introducing supervision tools for parents and guardians. Since a recent roll-out, the new supervision tools are currently available on Instagram. Other features to support supervision in Virtual Reality (VR) on the app will begin rolling out in VR in May.