Instagram removing Shop tab from February

The Meta-owned social media app has reassured users that it's still fully invested in building valuable shopping experiences for users, but it's simply changing how shops are viewed from February.

A new blog post read: "Starting in February, we are changing Instagram’s navigation to make it easier for people to share and connect with their friends and interests. The navigation bar at the bottom of the app will now have the shortcut for creating content in the centre and Reels to the right."

Meta added: "As part of this change, the Instagram Shop tab will be removed. You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more."