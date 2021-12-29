Instagram to start exploring NFTs to make them ‘more accessible’

The photo-sharing platform have announced they are looking into non-fungible tokens (NFT), which they hope they can bring to a wider audience by making them more accessible to all people.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a post last week: “Nothing to announce yet, but we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a wider audience. I think it’s an interesting place where we can play, and also a way to hopefully help creators.”

NFTs are traded online and are often linked to a cryptocurrency, which can make them seem inaccessible to people who aren’t involved in the crypto market.

While Adam didn’t elaborate further in his Instagram post, his comments suggest the social network might provide its users with tools to showcase the NFTs they create, which would make the content available to anyone with an Instagram account.