Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter Chief, announces new leader

Some shareholders have been unhappy about dual roles by Dorsey. The billionaire founder of the social media giant is also serving as the CEO of a fintech company, Square. It has been argued that his attention is divided and therefore impacting negatively on Twitter. According to CNBC the Twitter stock jumped on the news of a potential step down by Dorsey.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl

Jack Dorsey has used Twitter to announce his resignation from Twitter.

In response to one Twitter user, Dorsey said: “I love twitter “

Jack Dorsey has led major improvements for Twitter throughout the pandemic. When Clubhouse launched the audio platform Twitter launched Spaces in response. Lately Twitter has introduced ways in which users can earn money from followers. News of Jack Dorsey stepping down come at a time when the platform is also considering crypto. Twitter has been working on a way for users to display NFTs in their profile and, more broadly, Twitter houses Bluesky, a decentralized web project.

Jack Dorsey stepping may be positive for Square.