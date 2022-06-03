Jobs: US tech sector sees highest job cuts in May since Dec 2020 - report

US employers in the technology sector cut nearly nine times more jobs in May than in the first four months of the year as rising inflation and slowing demand force companies to cut corners.

"Many technology startups that saw tremendous growth in 2020, particularly in the real estate, financial, and delivery sectors, are beginning to see a slowdown in users, and coupled with inflation and interest rate concerns, are restructuring their workforces to cut costs," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas

Though overall layoffs in the US reported by Challenger, Gray & Christmas on Thursday fell 14.7% in May from April, thanks to strong demand in the labour market, the technology sector cut 4 044 jobs, up from the 459 between January and April.

It is the highest monthly total since December 2020 when tech companies cut as many as 5 253 jobs.