Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world’s biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda.

"Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing support for the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook.

Actors including Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence and Sacha Baron Cohen also tweeted on Tuesday, calling on Facebook to do more.

The campaign, launched by civil rights groups this summer, won the support of hundreds of major companies in an advertising boycott of the social media giant in July, although it had little impact on Facebook's bottom line.

This week, organizers encouraged users to post about the harm Facebook is causing and "freeze" their use of Facebook-owned Instagram for 24 hours on Wednesday.