Looking for Freelance work? LinkedIn will sort you out with a new feature for freelancers
LINKEDIN has just launched a feature that facilitates freelance work. Users will be able to provide, or commission, adhoc work arrangements without engaging in any official employment contract.
LinkedIn’s new career-focused platform intends to tap into a small but growing market for websites that connect primarily white-collar professionals – such as app developers, accountants, software designers, and marketing specialists – with businesses or individuals who want their services.
The Microsoft-owned platform is putting itself in direct competition with the likes of Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr.
The feature has similar features of both its competitors (Fiverr and Upwork), but with a spin: Businesses can seek out freelancers, compare rates, and share posts for freelancers to respond to. Post-project, businesses can leave reviews about individual freelancers. It’s unclear yet how much LinkedIn will charge for commissions – if at all. Fiverr takes 20% off each transaction once a job is complete, and Upwork has service fees varying from 5% – 20%.
This is a natural evolution for LinkedIn as a work-related social network that most people are on. This could make LinkedIn the premier platform for freelance services.
The pandemic has made the world experience some of the most disruptive labour market changes in recent history, but the gig economy has been flourishing. LinkedIn reports that the number of people transitioning in their jobs has increased at a rate they’ve never seen before. In fact, it’s up more than 50% over last year. And the transitions are more prominent with women. They’re experiencing nearly 10% more transitions than men.
