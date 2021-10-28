Looking for Freelance work? LinkedIn will sort you out with a new feature for freelancers

LINKEDIN has just launched a feature that facilitates freelance work. Users will be able to provide, or commission, adhoc work arrangements without engaging in any official employment contract. LinkedIn’s new career-focused platform intends to tap into a small but growing market for websites that connect primarily white-collar professionals – such as app developers, accountants, software designers, and marketing specialists – with businesses or individuals who want their services.

The Microsoft-owned platform is putting itself in direct competition with the likes of Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr. The feature has similar features of both its competitors (Fiverr and Upwork), but with a spin: Businesses can seek out freelancers, compare rates, and share posts for freelancers to respond to. Post-project, businesses can leave reviews about individual freelancers. It’s unclear yet how much LinkedIn will charge for commissions – if at all. Fiverr takes 20% off each transaction once a job is complete, and Upwork has service fees varying from 5% – 20%. This is a natural evolution for LinkedIn as a work-related social network that most people are on. This could make LinkedIn the premier platform for freelance services.