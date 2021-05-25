LTI launches Operational Transformation solution for manufacturing sector

Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTI announced that it launched a ServiceNow-based Operational Technology Management solution for the manufacturing industry.

According to the company, the solution aims to address the latent demand of the industry to have digital workflows for Operational Transformation (OT) Service Management.

LTI described itself as a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that operates in 31 countries. The company was founded in 1997.

In a statement, the company said the solution leverages LTI's tech and domain expertise along with digital workflow enabling capabilities of ServiceNow, to deliver a scalable and secure solution for manufacturing operations using the Now Platform.

“This will help manufacturers embrace the concept of OT Management, in addition to IT Service Management (ITSM) practices.

The solution also secures critical infrastructure from potential external threats and attacks, by helping ensure the foundational elements of OT cybersecurity,” the company said.

The company said with insights from this solution, manufacturers can derive business benefits such as assured systems availability and rapid resolution of issues through a common service data model for manufacturing operations.

According to the company key features of the solution include:

· OT Visibility: Enabling digital view of all OT assets along with location, configuration, and health

· OT Service Management: Improved response time to OT service requests

· OT Security and Governance: Reduction in risk and improved compliance

LTI chief operating officer said Nachiket Deshpande: "At LTI, we firmly believe there are exponential opportunities in the convergence of physical and digital worlds.

“This shift is accelerated by demands of the new economy that largely operates in a virtual mode, enabled by the cloud.

“We are confident that this pioneering solution developed in partnership with ServiceNow will transform operations management for manufacturers worldwide."

ServiceNow global head of industry partnerships Binoy Gosalia said: "LTI’s expertise in factory floor and enterprise operations management combined with ServiceNow's continued innovation across the Now Platform helps ensure that OT management addresses all of the current needs for manufacturers.

“Our combined collaboration will improve overall visibility, response times, and security across the entire manufacturing value chain."

In 2018, LTI launched its global delivery center in Johannesburg.

The center provides an agile environment to create and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for clients in the areas of Big Data, Cloud, SaaS, IoT and Digital Transformation.

IOL TECH