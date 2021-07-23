Martech event coming to South Africa

Vibe Martech Fest (VMF) has been the flag-bearer of the evolution of marketing in the Middle East driven by technology. Bringing the successful franchise to South Africa aims to lead the discussion on MarTech and set the agenda for its future region.

“Software is eating the world” as Marc Andreessen once said. This time around it’s eating the marketing world. In response to this development Vibe Martech Fest, the oldest and biggest marketing and technology event in the Middle East, has announced a special virtual edition for South Africa on the 3rd and 4th August, 2021.

VMF South Africa edition will present cutting-edge MarTech solutions with a practical approach. Addressing the needs and concerns of marketers at every stage of MarTech maturity. Over 300 top marketing and technology experts from South Africa are expected to attend this virtual event.

Speaking about the VMF South Africa, Ravi Raman, the editorial director had this to say “technology is changing marketing, marketers have data and they are able to turn it into insights and turn those insights into actions. These developments have inspired the martech event to close the information gap for marketers “

As in the rest of the world, the ongoing pandemic has also changed customer needs in the country, prompting new strategies of engaging with consumers. Rapid digital transformation, often led by global alignment and empowered by local consumer behaviour, has spurred on the desire to invest in MarTech.