Meet Boz - the man behind the Metaverse revolution and name change that killed the Facebook brand name

Andrew (AKA Boz) Bosworth is a 15-year-veteran of Facebook who led a team that built consumer hardware and software, including the Quest VR headset. At some point in his life at Facebook, he led the division building Facebook’s advertising business and co-invented staple features like the News Feed and Groups. His most significant contribution out of a lab that focused on Virtual reality related products is the idea of building hardware for Facebook software.

Before Mark Zuckerberg could announce “Meta” as a new name for a company that was once known as Facebook, there was Boz.

He is currently in charge of Reality Labs, where the Metaverse will be further developed. Currently, his organisation has over 10,000 employees and is spending at least $10 billion (R154.59 billion) this year alone. In 2022, he will become the chief technology officer of Meta, expanding his influence to include the company’s artificial intelligence and broader engineering teams.

Under his leadership, Facebook has produced the latest Facebook Ray Ban Stories, smart glasses that give you a new way to capture photos and video, share your adventures and listen to music or take phone calls — so you can stay present with friends, family and the world around you. He is also the man behind Facebook Portal, a video calling that has also been re-brand as Meta Portal.

He will play an important role at Meta as the company will move from just being a software compare to being a hardware company as well. His influence is felt by many at Meta and around the world. He is the man to watch in tech from 2022 onwards.