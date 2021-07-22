Microsoft launching cloud PC product

The Windows 365 service will work in a similar way to game streaming - computing is done remotely in a data centre and streaming to devices - which means tablets, Apple Macs and more will be able to stream an entire Windows desktop PC.

Microsoft has confirmed a new "cloud PC" product letting users stream a Windows device wherever they are.

Initially, the product will be available to businesses, as the tech giant pushes the development as "hybrid Windows for a hybrid" world with more firms blending remote and office working.

In the announcement, Microsoft said: "The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device.

"You can get the same work done on a laptop in a hotel room, a tablet from their car between appointments, or your desktop while you're in the office."