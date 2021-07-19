Microsoft to get walkie talkie feature

The tech giant revealed plans for the push-to-talk functionality late last year, and now the company has revealed it will launch worldwide in September.

Microsoft Teams is set to get a walkie talkie feature later this year.

On the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, they said: "Like traditional walkie talkies, the Walkie Talkie app on your Teams phones provides an instant push-to-talk (PTT) communication for your team.

"It allows you to press and hold a button to speak to your team, and release the button to listen.

"Users can connect with their team using the Teams channels."