Microsoft to host education-focused event on Tuesday

TECH giant Microsoft has announced that it will be hosting an education-focused event on Tuesday. “Join us at 9 am on Tuesday, November 9, as we share an inside look at the latest tech solutions while examining gaps in learning left by the pandemic. Hear from Microsoft partners, school leaders and a few special guests, and learn about new and existing technology from Microsoft Education," the company said in a statement.

The event comes about a month after the release of Windows 11 and might include education-focused updates for the operating system. During the event, Microsoft may launch new Surface laptop, codenamed “Tenjin”, running Windows 11 SE. The laptop is expected to feature an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 resolution display, coupled with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, and up to 8GB of RAM.

In addition, the device is expected to pack a single USB-A, a headphone jack, and a USB-C port. It will likely offer a full-sized keyboard and trackpad and could be priced under $400 (R6 000). Meanwhile, Microsoft has fixed several Windows 11 features failing to load after an expired certificate was discovered earlier this week.