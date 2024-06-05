Japan unveils world's first 6G device, promising 20x speed of 5G

A Japanese consortium has introduced the world's first prototype device for high-speed 6G, marking a significant leap in telecommunications technology. This groundbreaking device can transmit data at an impressive rate of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) over a distance of 300 feet, representing a 20-fold improvement compared to the current 5G technology.

To give you an idea of how fast this is, a 100 gigabits per second internet connection will allow you to download five high-definition movies in one second. The consortium, comprising Japan's leading telecom companies DOCOMO, NTT Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Fujitsu, announced the test results on April 11. The tests revealed that the prototype device could achieve speeds of 100 Gbps indoors using the 100 gigahertz (GHz) band and outdoors using the 300 GHz band, covering a distance of 00 metres.

Despite these impressive speeds, it is essential to maintain realistic expectations. The 6G technology was tested on a single device and is not yet commercially viable. Current 5G technology, considered the gold standard in connectivity, has a theoretical maximum speed of 10 Gbps, but real-world speeds often fall short. For instance, in South Africa, MTN currently boasts the fastest median 5G download speed, clocking in at 213.37 Mbps in Q1 2022.

Fujitsu, in a statement, said that “new digital technologies have emerged around us. These technologies have been accepted by society and they have progressively changed society. 6G is expected to be realised in 2030 and evolving technologies will bring further change to society in various aspects of life,” The higher frequency bands used in 5G networks contribute to slower speeds. While higher frequencies can enable faster speeds, they also come with disadvantages such as limited signal distance coverage and reduced penetration strength. The 6G technology goes beyond 5G by utilising even higher frequency bands, which poses a challenge for 6G devices to access the required frequencies for achieving faster download speeds.

GizmoChina reported that the successful development of the prototype device was a collaborative effort by Japan's telecom leaders. While this innovation is a remarkable achievement, the practical implementation of 6G technology remains distant. The consortium's representatives have confirmed the distance and speed parameters achieved in the tests, highlighting the potential of 6G to revolutionise connectivity. However, developers are also aware of the technology's current drawbacks and the challenges associated with higher frequency bands and that further research and development is needed.