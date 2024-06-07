New blue checkmarks coming to WhatsApp Business

From communicating with customers about products, to answering questions and finalising the details about a purchase, messaging allows businesses to get business done. That is why Meta has announced new features for WhatsApp Business. This week Meta announced at Conversations, the company’s annual business messaging event, product updates to help people and businesses do more on WhatsApp.

AI tools According to Meta, AI tools are helping businesses that use WhatsApp assist customers in discovering new products they may be interested in. Meta said that they are training AI to answer the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, so the businesses can help customers find the answers they are looking for. The tech company will also be integrating AI to help businesses create ads on Facebook and Instagram, remind customers about items that are still in their carts or offer discounts for purchases.

Meta Verified on WhatsApp Meta Verified will be rolling out on the WhatsApp Business app which means that businesses can now get a blue Meta Verified badge. A Meta Verified badge means that the business has registered their information with Meta. Businesses that use Meta Verified will receive enhanced account support including impersonation protection. They can also use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees. People will also be to see the same Meta Verified badge for businesses on their WhatsApp Channel and custom WhatsApp page.

Calling for larger businesses Sometimes you need to speak with someone live that is why Meta will be introducing the ability to call larger businesses on WhatsApp. If people have a complicated travel request or they want to discuss opening a new account with their bank, a quick call might be the best way to get help. Meta started testing this feature and will expand it to more businesses in the coming months.