Short videos preferred over articles as news consumption shifts online

As South Africa experiences a growing shift in news consumption towards digital platforms, short-form videos have emerged as the most preferred format for many users, particularly younger generations. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok are at the forefront of this transformation, offering users quick, accessible updates throughout the day.

A recent survey conducted by the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) highlights that 77% of respondents access their news through social media, with Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp being the most frequently used platforms. The convenience of mobile phones, especially in rural and peri-urban areas, has made it easier for users to access news on the go. One key finding from the report is that "short video clips on platforms like Instagram and YouTube are favoured for their brevity and ability to quickly convey essential information."

This shift in consumption patterns is largely driven by busy schedules and the convenience of digital platforms, which allow users to consume news when they have the time. In particular, younger users, aged 18 to 34, prefer browsing platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where news is often encountered passively while scrolling through social feeds. The preference for short-form video content, according to the report, is closely tied to multitasking.

"Users who prefer to listen to news indicate that this is because listening to news allows them to multitask, and complete other tasks while also consuming the news," the report states. Despite this shift, traditional news platforms, including radio and TV, continue to hold significance, particularly for verified and in-depth coverage. Many respondents indicated that they cross-check news on social media with more trusted sources such as eNCA, IOL, and Reuters. The MDPMI survey also reveals that while social media is convenient for quick updates, many users are sceptical about the reliability of news on these platforms.

Concerns over misinformation were raised, with respondents citing the need to verify stories through established news outlets. "There is a strong preference for verifying news from trusted sources," the report observes, further emphasising the enduring trust in outlets like IOL, community newspapers, and online platforms such as Google News. For many South Africans, particularly in peri-urban communities, platforms like WhatsApp are popular for local news, with users participating in community groups for updates. Facebook's data-free mode was also highlighted as an advantage, especially in regions with limited access to traditional news media.

Consumption patterns differ across demographics. Older generations tend to favour reading detailed articles or listening to the radio, while younger users are more inclined to engage with video content. "Those who prefer to read primarily include generations aged 50 and above, with individuals indicating that they are able to grasp information better when they read it," the report adds. Although social media remains a primary source of news, respondents indicated that they often visit Google or dedicated news apps for deeper insights or verification. Google was noted as a key platform for breaking news and further exploration of stories encountered on social platforms.