Still not where to vote on election day? There’s an app for that

As the 2024 South African elections approach, voter education and engagement are critical to ensuring a robust and informed democratic process. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), along with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and political parties, is spearheading efforts to educate and engage voters, making it easier for them to participate in the electoral process.

One of the standout initiatives in this endeavour is the IEC's launch of the Voter app, a comprehensive mobile application designed to enhance voter accessibility and information. To ensure that voters have access to all the necessary information and resources, the IEC has introduced the Voter app, available for download on Google Play and the Apple Store. This mobile application is a one-stop platform for all things related to the election, aiming to make the voting process as seamless and informed as possible.

Key Features of the Voter App Address Check and Update Voters can easily check, confirm, or update their addresses, ensuring that their registration details are accurate and up to date. Registration Details

The app allows users to view their registration status and voting station information, providing clarity on where they need to go to cast their vote. Navigation to Voting Stations Integrated navigation features help voters find their way to their designated voting stations, reducing confusion and making the voting process more accessible.

Special Vote Applications It’s probably too late for these elections, but voters can apply for special votes directly through the app, streamlining the application process and making it more convenient for those who cannot vote on the official election day. Voter Status and Information

Users can view their voter status, ward councillor information, and special vote status, keeping them informed about their local representatives and their voting rights. Election Moments and Social Engagement The app encourages voters to celebrate their participation and share key election moments, fostering a sense of community and engagement.

Candidate Information Voters can access information about candidates running in their wards, helping them make informed decisions at the polls. Notification Preferences for Results

Users can set their notification preferences to receive real-time updates on election results, ensuring they stay informed about the outcomes. Election News and Information The app provides up-to-date news and information on election processes, allowing voters to stay informed about any changes or important announcements.

IEC Contact Information Easy access to the IEC's contact information ensures that voters can get help and support when needed. Social Media Integration

The app integrates with the IEC's social media feeds on Twitter and Facebook, keeping voters connected to the latest developments and updates. Broader Voter Education and Engagement Efforts In addition to the Voter app, a myriad of initiatives by NGOs and political parties are in place to further voter education and engagement. These efforts include:

Workshops and Seminars NGOs are organising workshops and seminars to educate citizens on their voting rights, the importance of their vote, and the electoral process. Community Outreach Programs

Political parties and NGOs are conducting door-to-door campaigns, community meetings, and public forums to engage directly with voters, addressing their concerns and encouraging participation. Educational Campaigns Various educational campaigns are being run across media platforms, including radio, television, and social media, to spread awareness about the election, how to vote, and why every vote counts.

Youth Engagement Special focus is being placed on engaging the youth, who are often first-time voters, through social media campaigns, school and university programs, and youth-oriented events. The combined efforts of the IEC, NGOs, and political parties aim to create a well-informed and engaged electorate for the 2024 South African elections.